Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

ABC centres to be set up at veterinary hospitals in Kerala

Meanwhile, the official said ABC centres cannot be set up at all veterinary hospitals due to space constraints.

Published: 25th June 2023 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2023 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

Stray dogs

Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an effort to address the growing stray dog menace, the animal husbandry department along with the LSG department is gearing up to set up ABC centres at government veterinary hospitals in the state. The state government has identified seven veterinary hospitals with more than 1 acre of land for the project.

The authorities have been exploring possibilities to tackle the challenge of the non-availability of land to construct the ABC centres. Stiff resistance from the public in setting up the centres on identified lands was also a hurdle for the officials.  

Five out of the 14 districts  – Alappuzha, Malappuram, Kasaragod, Idukki and Pathanamthitta districts – have no ABC centres. As per a survey held in 2019, Kerala has around 2.89 lakh stray dogs and 8.3 lakh domestic dogs. The state currently has around 20 functional ABC centres. The authorities are now planning to set up 25 more soon.

“We have identified 7 government veterinary hospitals with adequate land for setting up ABC centres. We will provide all technical assistance to the local bodies and the project is estimated to cost around Rs 50 lakh each. We have model ABC centres with recognition from the Animal Welfare Board at Kozhikode,” said an official with the animal husbandry department.Meanwhile, the official said ABC centres cannot be set up at all veterinary hospitals due to space constraints.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Stray dog menace LSG department ABC centres
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp