Gray langur busy atop banyan tree on Trivandrum's Central Public Library premises

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The elusive gray langur which is perched on the top of a banyan tree at the Central Public Library at Palayam ate several big plantains which were tied to a rope by its keepers. The children coming to the library and passers-by are thronging the area much to the anguish of the zookeepers who have been monitoring the four-year-old female monkey which escaped from the Thiruvananthapuram Zoo on June 12.The monkey was stationed atop the tamarind tree near Hotel Mascot until Thursday evening, but it decided to explore further ahead in the capital city later.

Since Friday evening, the monkey has been cocooned atop the banyan tree where it was found eating its red fruit. U R Udayalal, one of the zookeepers who have been keeping a tab on the gray langur, told TNIE that they have given a tender coconut which was lifted up after it was tied to a rope.

“Much to our happiness, the gray langur ate more than five big plantains after it decided to reach the lower tree branches of the banyan tree. We are expecting it to drink the juice of the tender coconut as it must be feeling thirsty. It should be recalled that the capital city had not experienced any drizzle over the last couple of days,” said Udayalal.

With the authorities deciding that the elusive monkey should not be nabbed by darting or using a net, there is no other alternative before the four keepers who have been assigned to monitor its movement.

The gray langur was brought from Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park, Tirupati, on June 5 to the city zoo. After completing a week-long quarantine, it was released to its new enclosure on June 12 when it decided to run away, experiencing a solitary wildlife.

