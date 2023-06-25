Iris identification for social security pension mustering introduced in Trivandrum

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has introduced iris identification for biometric mustering for social security pensioners. It will help over 1 lakh people who had failed in fingerprint authentication. The finance department is also planning to extend the deadline for mustering. This is to make up for the period during which mustering was halted due to a stay order from the High Court.

The process restarted at Akshaya centres after the stay was lifted. The original deadline for mustering is June 30. The department has written to the government to extend the time by another month.If the request is approved, the government is likely to postpone the process of excluding ineligible beneficiaries based on income until July end. A total of 6.5 lakh people had failed to submit income certificates while another 50,000 who submitted the income certificates exceeded the eligible limit to avail of the pension. The finance department had recommended the government stop paying people in both categories, which would help it save about Rs 112 crore a month.

As many as 62 lakh beneficiaries, including social security pensioners and welfare fund board pensioners, are to participate in the mustering process. Of them, 35 lakh pensioners attended it until Thursday.The state government has also completed the formalities for getting the Union government’s share in social security pension payment. The Union government had stopped paying its share to disburse pensions to 6.88 lakh beneficiaries citing non-adherence to its revised conditions.The state has now fulfilled all the conditions, including an Aadhaar-based DBT and integration of the state government’s pension portal “Sevana” with the Centre’s Public Finance Management System.

