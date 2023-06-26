Vazhayila-Nedumangad road: KRFB to handover land acqusition amount to revenue dept

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB) on Monday will handover Rs117 crore to the revenue department to complete the land acquisition (LA) proceedings in connection with the four-laning of the first reach of the 11.23-km-long Vazhayila-Nedumangad road.

The fund for the project was allotted by the Kiifb. The amount will be handed over in the presence of the local legislator and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil at the Collectorate Conference Hall. The road development is being implemented in three stages to speed up the land acquisition process.

A total of 12.04 hectares of land will be acquired from 359 persons. The Kiifb will soon allot Rs 173 crore for the development of the second reach. Meanwhile, the tender process for the construction of the Karakulam Bridge and flyover is also in progress.

Though the agency had floated a tender in April, only one bidder participated, and hence, it was declared invalid. Subsequently, the tender was reissued on June 22, but no one participated. The agency will fix the date for the next re-tender soon.

The Kiifb had already allotted Rs 4 crore for the bridge. The tender for the main carriageway would only be called after the completion of the land acquisition proceedings. The widening of the main carriageway will be done by dividing the stretch into three reaches.

The tender will be called for each reach separately to speed up the project’s execution. The survey proceedings for the third phase of the stretch are also progressing. The widening of the road at Vazhayila and Pazhakutty has been a long-pending demand as the stretch will give good connectivity from the state capital to Tirunelveli district in Tamil Nadu, thereby connecting to NH 44, which is the north-south corridor.

