Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Vazhayila-Nedumangad road: KRFB to handover land acqusition amount to revenue dept

The road development is being implemented in three stages to speed up the land acquisition process.  

Published: 26th June 2023 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2023 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

Road , roads , ROAD ILLUSTRATION

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB) on Monday will handover Rs117 crore to the revenue department to complete the land acquisition (LA) proceedings in connection with the four-laning of the first reach of the 11.23-km-long Vazhayila-Nedumangad road. 

The fund for the project was allotted by the Kiifb. The amount will be handed over in the presence of the local legislator and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil at the Collectorate Conference Hall. The road development is being implemented in three stages to speed up the land acquisition process.  

A total of 12.04 hectares of land will be acquired from 359 persons.  The Kiifb will soon allot Rs 173 crore for the development of the second reach. Meanwhile, the tender process for the construction of the Karakulam Bridge and flyover is also in progress. 

Though the agency had floated a tender in April, only one bidder participated, and hence, it was declared invalid. Subsequently, the tender was reissued on June 22, but no one participated. The agency will fix the date for the next re-tender soon. 

The Kiifb had already allotted Rs 4 crore for the bridge. The tender for the main carriageway would only be called after the completion of the land acquisition proceedings. The widening of the main carriageway will be done by dividing the stretch into three reaches. 

The tender will be called for each reach separately to speed up the project’s execution. The survey proceedings for the third phase of the stretch are also progressing. The widening of the road at Vazhayila and Pazhakutty has been a long-pending demand as the stretch will give good connectivity from the state capital to Tirunelveli district in Tamil Nadu, thereby connecting to NH 44, which is the north-south corridor.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Road Fund Board
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp