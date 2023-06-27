A village in Thiruvananthapuram with a buried past

Romil Udayakumar T N V By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Years ago, the name Vilappilsala was a raging topic in the news. Reason — a solid waste treatment plant. Due to local intervention and protests, the plant was closed around 12 years ago. The small town of Vilappilsala is located about 15 kilometres away from the city. And is now a thriving residential area. But not many know how this space got such a name.

According to historian M Sashi Bhooshan, ‘vilapil’ means a large open field and ‘shala’ means locality.

Local folklore says ‘vilappil’ is derived from the Malayalam word ‘vilappu’, which means mourning or lamentation.

“It is said that the area was once the site of a great battle, and after the battle was over, the people who had lost their loved ones came to the area to mourn and lament their loss. Over time, the area came to be known as ‘vilappil’,” says the historian.

The word “shala” in Malayalam also means a hall or meeting place. “It is believed that the suffix ‘shala’ was added to the name Vilappil to refer to a meeting place or assembly hall where people could gather and discuss important matters,” he adds.

“Therefore, the name Vilappilsala can be interpreted to mean a “meeting place of lamentation” or a “gathering place for mourning”. However, it is important to note that the exact origin and meaning of the name Vilappilsala are still a matter of debate and remain uncertain.”

The place is still known around Kerala for the waste treatment plant established in 2000, which was the largest such plant in Kerala. The plant has been the subject of controversy and protests by residents due to its negative impact on the environment and public health. They say the plant polluted nearby water bodies.

Vilappilshala panchayat will also become the Kerala Technological University’s campus. The place is also known for the beautiful hillock Sasthampara, an offbeat tourist location.

What’s in a name

Weekly column on the history of place names. Got any suggestions? Write to cityexpresskoc@newindianexpress.com

