Increase in dengue cases keeps health authorities on their toes in Kerala's capital city

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With an imminent wave of dengue threatening the state, the district authorities here have stepped up measures to combat vector-borne diseases in the capital. In the past five days, 25 dengue cases were reported in the capital, and according to health experts intermittent showers may trigger mosquito breeding.

The local bodies here have come up with action plans to bring the dengue situation under control by launching house-visit programmes, intensive fogging, dry day observance and source-reduction activities.

A senior official of the city corporation said that the situation is not out of control. “Unlike other years, the number of cases in the corporation area is less. We have launched intensive mosquito control activities and fogging is being undertaken twice a day. Our workers are toiling extra hours to control the situation,” said the official. The civic body has identified 127 garbage vulnerable points in various parts of the corporation area. “We have cleared a majority of the dumpsites and the dry day will be observed every week,” the official added.

Workers carry out source reduction activities and house visit programme

As part of the action plan, the ward members along with health workers will visit houses. “We are trying to sensitise the public as breeding sources are found within 50 metres or inside the households. Indoor plants are a major threat as people don’t maintain them properly or clear the trays. Following Covid, many people have set up indoor plants or gardens on terraces and balconies.

Our team will repeat house visits and if violations are found we have decided to slap notices,” said the official. High-rise buildings, vacant houses, plots and construction sites are identified as major hotspots.

“We have slapped notices on owners of private lands for clearing dumpsites. In some cases, we are unable to trace the owners. We have cleared 108 out of 127 garbage-vulnerable points. Temporary roof gutters are another breeding ground we have identified.

Almost every houses and buildings have a tin roof and the water gutters of these roofs don’t drain out during rains and turn into mosquito breeding grounds. We will slap notices if it is not cleared,” said the official.

According to officials, low-lying areas will become vulnerable once the monsoon strengthens. “We will continue source reduction activities in the coming weeks. In 2017, Thiruvananthapuram was the hotspot in Kerala with the most number of dengue cases and now we are in the 5th position,” the official added.

