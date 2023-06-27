Kerala government to hold 'pattaya' assembly

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has decided to organise a ‘pattaya assembly’ in a bid to resolve the land-related issues in Kerala. The assembly, formed under the Pattaya Mission, will consist of representatives from each assembly constituency.

TNIE had earlier reported about the government’s decision to resolve land issues through Pattaya Mission. At the pattaya assembly, title deeds will be provided to those who do not possess one for the land they own. Further, steps will be initiated to ensure that land is given to people who do not own any property.

The government plans to convene the pattaya assembly before August 20. It will examine the issues brought in by the village/panchayat level representatives and the issues put forward by the village-level peoples’ committees. It has also been decided to include the land issues which are not resolved at the assembly in the Pattaya Mission’s dashboard.

These will be examined by a committee headed by the district collector and necessary steps would be taken. The cases which need more clarification will be transferred to the state-level committee.

