Kudumbashree workers clash over issues related to community kitchen in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two groups of Kudumbashree workers clashed with each other at Vallakadavu on Sunday following a dispute over the operation of community kitchen. Both groups approached the Valiyathura police with complaints about the incident on Monday. The police have registered a case against the two groups. They have been booked under Section 319 (Punishment for Simple Hurt), and they were granted station bail.

According to the police, the incident took place around 5pm on Sunday at the Vallakadavu community hall. The clash came to light after footage of the incident came out on social media. It is learnt that a dispute over the financial transactions of the Kudumbashree unit in Vallakadavu ward and irregularities in the functioning of the community kitchen, led to the clash.

In the meeting, a section led by corporation councillor Shajida Nassar’s daughter Vinitha Nassar demanded the official faction to present the expenditure and income of Kudumbashree’s activities. The official faction, including Area Development Society president Hasina Nizam, did not accept the demand. Then there was a war of words, which ended in a clash. A child who was present along with Vinitha was also beaten up during the clash.

