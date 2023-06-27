Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kudumbashree workers clash over issues related to community kitchen in Thiruvananthapuram

In the meeting, a section led by corporation councillor Shajida Nassar’s daughter Vinitha Nassar demanded the official faction to present the expenditure and income of Kudumbashree’s activities.

Published: 27th June 2023 11:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2023 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime, Cops

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two groups of Kudumbashree workers clashed with each other at Vallakadavu on Sunday following a dispute over the operation of community kitchen. Both groups approached the Valiyathura police with complaints about the incident on Monday. The police have registered a case against the two groups. They have been booked under Section 319 (Punishment for Simple Hurt), and they were granted station bail.

According to the police, the incident took place around 5pm on Sunday at the Vallakadavu community hall. The clash came to light after footage of the incident came out on social media. It is learnt that a dispute over the financial transactions of the Kudumbashree unit in Vallakadavu ward and irregularities in the functioning of the community kitchen, led to the clash.

In the meeting, a section led by corporation councillor Shajida Nassar’s daughter Vinitha Nassar demanded the official faction to present the expenditure and income of Kudumbashree’s activities. The official faction, including Area Development Society president Hasina Nizam, did not accept the demand. Then there was a war of words, which ended in a clash. A child who was present along with Vinitha was also beaten up during the clash. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp