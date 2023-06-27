NCW writes to police chief on Kazhakootam rape case

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The National Commission for Women has intervened in the rape case of a woman at Kazhakootam on Sunday and directed the state police chief to conduct the probe in a time-bound manner. The commission took a suo motu cognizance of the incident where a 27-year-old woman was raped by Akhil, a native of Avanavancherry, in the godown of the agriculture department.

A press note issued by the commission said the police chief has been directed to provide treatment free of cost to the injured victim and file an action taken report to the commission within four days.

According to Kazhakootam police, Akhil had known the woman for a year. She had attended a party on Saturday night and Akhil was entrusted by other attendees of the party to drop the woman at her residence. When he reached Vetturoad, he took the woman to the godown and raped her.

The act was also caught on his mobile phone camera. The woman somehow managed to escsape and informed the residents.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The National Commission for Women has intervened in the rape case of a woman at Kazhakootam on Sunday and directed the state police chief to conduct the probe in a time-bound manner. The commission took a suo motu cognizance of the incident where a 27-year-old woman was raped by Akhil, a native of Avanavancherry, in the godown of the agriculture department. A press note issued by the commission said the police chief has been directed to provide treatment free of cost to the injured victim and file an action taken report to the commission within four days. According to Kazhakootam police, Akhil had known the woman for a year. She had attended a party on Saturday night and Akhil was entrusted by other attendees of the party to drop the woman at her residence. When he reached Vetturoad, he took the woman to the godown and raped her.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The act was also caught on his mobile phone camera. The woman somehow managed to escsape and informed the residents.