ASI’s warnings go unheard at Thiruvallam Sree Parasurama Swamy temple in Kerala

LPG cylinders sit precariously on the premises of 13th-century structure

The building of Office of the Archaeological Survey of India. (File Photo |EPS)Department of Archaeology, Office of the Archaeological Survey of India. (File Photo |EPS)

By M S Vidyanandan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The safety concerns raised by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) regarding Thiruvallam Sree Parasurama Swamy Temple are yet to be addressed by the state government and the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB). The temple, which dates back to the 13th century, is a protected monument under the ASI.

In 2017, the ASI urged the government and the TDB to discontinue the use of LPG cylinders in the temple’s kitchen (thidappally). The presence of highly inflammable material posed a significant risk to the protected monument and its visitors, as per the ASI’s assessment. In accordance with regulations, inflammable materials are prohibited in protected monuments, while worship centres are granted certain relaxations. The ASI advised the temple to keep the cylinders at a safe distance from the ancient structures and switch to a reticulated or pipeline system. 

Earlier, TNIE had reported on the potential risks associated with the use and storage of cylinders at the temple. Subsequently, a team from the Fire and Rescue Services department visited the temple and instructed TDB officers to immediately switch to a piped gas system. 

The department also notified the district collector that the temple did not possess the required license for storing cylinders above the normal limit.

Displeased with the TDB’s lack of action, the ASI sought the intervention of the State Disaster Management Authority in 2019. However, the authority failed to follow up on its meeting with ASI officers. 

TDB president K Ananthagopan, when approached by TNIE on Monday, said he was unaware of the ASI’s directives. He mentioned that the directions may have been issued before he assumed office and assured that he would investigate the matter.

The main kitchen (thidappally) of the temple houses three stoves fuelled by cylinders placed near its outer wall. The thidappally is a small room within the temple complex, adjacent to the four separate sanctum sanctorum. 

Three commercial cylinders, each weighing 19 kg, are used for the stoves inside the thidappally, while a  fourth cylinder is used for the stove outside the thidappally for preparing the free meals served at the temple. 

Standby and used cylinders can be observed near the thidappally, all kept in the open and exposed to the sun. 

In addition to the customary offerings to the deities, the cooked rice used for the bali ritual is prepared in the thidappally, requiring an average of three refills per day.

