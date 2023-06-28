Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala's IHRD ropes in top US varsity for collaborative learning programme

Published: 28th June 2023 11:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2023 11:30 AM   |  A+A-

Digital University and KTU Vice-Chancellor Saji Gopinath inaugurating the collaborative learning programme at College of Engineering in Attingal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Institute of Human Resources Development (IHRD), an autonomous institution under the state government, has launched a collaborative learning programme, in partnership with the University of Cincinnati in the US, to foster knowledge exchange. 

Under the programme, lectures of leading academics, especially those of Kerala origin, from the University of Cincinnati and other international institutions, have been arranged for students and faculty of IHRD’s engineering colleges.

The collaborative learning programme is aimed at facilitating knowledge exchange, joint research endeavours, and the sharing of insights on completed projects. By harnessing the diverse expertise of professors of Kerala origin and international collaborators, the programme seeks to enrich the educational landscape and cultivate a dynamic learning environment.

Distinguished among the programme’s esteemed collaborators is Prof Annu Sible from the School of Information Technology at the University of Cincinnati.

She is a member of the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology, the recognised US accreditor of college and university programmes in applied and natural science, computing, engineering and engineering technology. The programme was launched at IHRD’s College of Engineering, Attingal, by Digital University and KTU vice-chancellor Saji Gopinath.

Comments

