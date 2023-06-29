Dr R R Nair, founder of Oman Polyclinic, passes away

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Dr R R Nair, 74, founder of Oman Polyclinic and Oman Al Khair Hospital, Ibri, passed away here on Wednesday. He was currently the director of Aster Ibri Hospital.

An alumnus of Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, he moved to Ibri, Oman and established the Oman Polyclinic in 1981 after a brief stint in Kerala.

The clinic was later upgraded to Oman Al Khair Hospital which recently became part of the Aster Group, now known as Aster Ibri Hospital. He was also associated with many philanthropic activities in Kerala and abroad. He was the chairman of Sakhi TV and CRAB, an organisation for helping cancer patients. He is survived by wife Dr Usharani, son Dr Bishnu Kiran Rajendran and daughter-in-law Dr Karthika Mohan.

The body will be kept at his residence at Mythri Gardens, Gandhipuram Road at Sreekariyam till 3 pm on Thursday. The cremation will be held at Santhi Kavadom at 4 pm.

Mourning Dr Nair, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, “He has been at the forefront in solving various social issues affecting the expatriate community,” he said.

