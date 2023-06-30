Kerala water authority's pipes in Thiruvananthapuram city block entry to homes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Causing much hardship to residents living on Maharaja’s Lane at Anayara, huge sewer pipes of the Kerala Water Authority have been lying in front of 100-odd houses for over three months.

There has been no clear answer from authorities concerned about the laying of the pipelines that literally block entry to many of the houses in the stretch. Of the 200-metre stretch, the work on 185 metres is over, and nearly 30 pipes are lying joined together. The pipelines are being laid as part of the AMRUT project of the Centre.

Meanwhile, Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine said the issue would most probably be settled soon, and the pipe laying work will resume on Friday. The work, it is said, was stalled due to damage to the horizontal diagonal drilling machine used to pull the pipe underground. Though there are 150 families living on the lane, 75 families are directly affected. It has become a struggle for many residents, including elderly people, to come out of their gates to enter the road. They have to climb the pipes. Some had even fallen down doing so.

A man jumps over the pipes to get to his home

As monsoon gains strength, situation has worsened. Many had to park vehicles inside their premises, and couldn’t take them outside, even for an emergency. As the pipelines cover a large part of the narrow road, the stretch is blocked if two vehicles come head-on.

“It has been 107 days since the present situation. At the time of the work, the KWA promised they would complete it within 15 days,” says Sheena V, the president of Maharaja Gardens Residents’ Association.

“It did not happen as the equipment meant to drill the soil got damaged. Hopefully, they will bring the machinery soon. Even then, we need to suffer for one more week,” she says.

The pipeline is extended underground towards the NH bypass and ends near the Parvathy Puthanar canal. The residents say if the work is not completed in a week, they will remove the pipes to make way for the smooth exit and entry of residents. A top KWA official said the equipment would be brought soon, and the work is expected to start on Friday.

“The machinery can only be made functional after replacing a faulty part. The spare part has already reached Chennai from China. We expect to start the work on Friday,” the official said. Meanwhile, the State Human Rights Commission has also intervened and taken note of the situation.

