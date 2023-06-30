Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala’s first Vir Chakra for Lt Col (Retd) N C Nair

Lt Col (retd) N Chandrasekharan Nair, the first military officer in the state to receive the coveted military honour, Vir Chakra, for his service in the India-Pakistan war of 1965, at the age of 31.

Published: 30th June 2023 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2023 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

Hand shake, deal, acquire, acquasition

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  “It was a particular task that I had to undertake. I had to crawl on the hard cement nearly for a mile and come back. On the Pakistan side, there was an approach road and all. The target was a 52-ft tower, with viewpoints every 10 ft. From there, they could observe everything. The primary task was to destroy that tower. It was the most difficult thing,” recollected Lt Col (retd) N Chandrasekharan Nair to TNIE.

Lt Col (retd) N Chandrasekharan Nair, the first military officer in the state to receive the coveted military honour, Vir Chakra, for his service in the India-Pakistan war of 1965, at the age of 31, has turned 90.

It was in 1964 that he was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Madras Engineers Group. Dera Baba Nanak was the centre stage of the war then. It was being defended by the Madras Regiments, the Gorkha Regiments and the Raj Rifles. “He was posted to Dera Baba Nanak, a sacred place of the Sikhs, on the banks of River Ravi. The Madras Engineers had the task of providing necessary logistic and technical support to those on the frontline.

They were in charge of the area that was less than a couple of kilometres from the watchtowers and bunkers of the enemy. Removing obstacles like mines and explosives, constructing instant bridges and roads and destroying enemy installations were the responsibilities of the Madras Engineer Group. He executed the task with precision,” said Professor Oommen Varghese, a long-term acquaintance of Lt Col Nair.

The young officer was later chosen for Vir Chakra for his display of exemplary courage. In 1989, he retired as a lieutenant colonel and now stays at Kumarapuram in the state capital. In connection with his 90th birthday, Universal Study Circle is organising major celebrations in the city on Friday. K Muraleedharan, MP, will inaugurate the celebrations at the Press Club auditorium at 4 pm.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lt Col (retd) N Chandrasekharan Nair Vir Chakra
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp