Popular temple tusker Sreekandeswaram Sivakumar dies in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A temple elephant in the capital city died due to age-related ailments on Thursday. Sreekandeswaram Sivakumar, a 70-year-old elephant owned by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), died at Kanthalloor Mahadeva temple.

The elephant had been battling age-related ailments for some months. TDB’s veterinary doctor Dr B Aravind said multi-organ failure resulted in the death. “Liver function was abnormal. It had oral ulcers, indigestion and rotten foot. The animal collapsed on Thursday morning,” he told TNIE.

The animal was gifted to the Sreekandeswaram temple 38 years ago. But it has been kept at the spacious Kanthalloor temple since then. The animal was gentle and loved to be in the company of humans, according to the keepers.

Sivakumar was the central figure in major temple festivals in South Kerala. The last event it participated in was the aarattu in connection with the Painkuni festival at Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple. Recently, Sivakumar had undergone a minor surgery to remove an abscess on its right hind limb. The abscess was growing in size for the past three years. The doctor had then expressed hope that the animal would survive because of its interest to take food and other activities. A therapeutic diet comprising protein supplements and fibre-rich food was administered.

“The animal started showing symptoms of age-related illnesses in April. On three occasions, the animal could not stand on its feet after lying down. It had to be lifted with the support of a crane. After the third fall, the animal was not allowed to lie down. It was housed in a kral where it could stand and sleep by leaning against the wall. Every day it was bathed and taken for a brief walk in the mornings and evenings,” Aravind said. Mahouts Jayaprasad and Sreejith took care of the animal.

