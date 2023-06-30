Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

PWD rest houses in Thiruvananthapuram to get a facelift soon

The minister said that the renovation of these rest houses also paves the way for the growth of these tourism centres.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Public Works department has come up with a comprehensive plan to revamp government rest houses in the state, especially in the main centres and tourist areas.

As part of the first phase, the department has sanctioned Rs 1.45 crore for renovating the rest house at Fort Kochi. The two buildings, which sit overlooking the beach, were constructed in 1962 and 2006. These will be renovated with modern facilities while also preserving their architectural uniqueness. The plan to restore this rest house was mooted when the Minister of Public Works P A Mohamed Riyas visited Fort Kochi in June 2021. 

The other rest houses getting a facelift are the ones in Ponmudi in Thiruvananthapuram, Trithala in Palakkad, Meppadi in Wayanad, and Mattannur in Kannur. Construction is also underway for new rest houses at Koothuparamba in Kannur, Sulthan Bathery in Wayanad, and Kundara in Kollam. These will be opened soon, read a statement from the Public Works department.

On November 1, 2021, the rest houses in Kerala were turned into ‘People’s Rest Houses’, in an effort to make them easily available to people through online booking. After one and a half years, these houses are greatly relied upon by the people and have helped the government double its revenue.

The minister said that the renovation of these rest houses also paves the way for the growth of these tourism centres. It is modern facilities that attract more people to rest houses, the minister furhter said, adding that the renovation would be done in a phased manner.

