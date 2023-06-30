Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Shendurney Wildlife Sanctuary: Take in the rain amid the lush green wilderness

The sanctuary is home to over 400 species of plants, including rare medicinal plants like Myristica Malabarica and Myristica Fragrans.

By Aadil Sirfan
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:   Nestled in the Western Ghats of Kerala, Shendurney Wildlife Sanctuary offers an unforgettable experience for nature lovers and adventure seekers alike, a prime location to enjoy the beauty of the monsoon.

The sanctuary spans an area of 171 square kilometres and is home to a diverse range of flora and fauna. One of the primary attractions of Shendurney Wildlife Sanctuary is its lush green forests that are teeming with life.

The sanctuary is home to over 400 species of plants, including rare medicinal plants like Myristica malabarica and Myristica Fragrans. The forests are also home to a wide variety of animals, including elephants, tigers, leopards, sambar deer, barking deer, wild boars, and many more.

For adventure enthusiasts, the sanctuary offers an array of activities such as trekking, camping, and bird-watching. The trekking trails take you through dense forests, cascading waterfalls, and sparkling streams. You can also camp under the rain, in the sanctuary and wake up to the sound of birds chirping and the gentle rustling of leaves.

One of the most popular activities in Shendurney Wildlife Sanctuary is bird watching. The sanctuary is home to over 250 species of birds, including the Great Pied Hornbill, Malabar Grey Hornbill, Indian Grey Hornbill, and Black-crested Bulbul. You can spot these birds perched on trees or flying high in the sky.

Shendurney Wildlife Sanctuary also has a rich cultural heritage. The sanctuary is home to several tribal communities, and you can interact with them and learn about their way of life. It is also home to the Achankovil Temple and the Adoor Kizhakkethala Temple.

What to do

  • Trekking
  • Wildlife safari
  • Camping
  • Birdwatching
  • Distance from Thiruvananthapuram: 69 km
