Students from Christ Nagar International School in Kerala excel in Cambridge exams

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Students of Christ Nagar International School, Kazhakoottam, have excelled in various exams of Cambridge Assessment International Education that were conducted in March this year.

In the Cambridge International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) exam, 31 students appeared from the school. Of these, 19 students passed with distinction, nine with merit and three with the pass.

Mohammed Allam and Niranjana Pramod secured A* in seven subjects out of eight. Allam emerged school topper in IGCSE exam scoring 94.6% and Niranjana secured the second position with 93% marks.

In the Cambridge Advanced Subsidiary Level (11th-grade equivalent) exam, all 13 students who appeared for the exam passed.

Joel George Thomas emerged school topper securing an A* grade in all four subjects with 90% overall marks.

In the Cambridge Advanced Level (12th-grade equivalent) exam, all eight candidates passed. Justin Philip Prasad was the school topper with A* in all four subjects with 95.5% overall marks.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Students of Christ Nagar International School, Kazhakoottam, have excelled in various exams of Cambridge Assessment International Education that were conducted in March this year. In the Cambridge International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) exam, 31 students appeared from the school. Of these, 19 students passed with distinction, nine with merit and three with the pass. Mohammed Allam and Niranjana Pramod secured A* in seven subjects out of eight. Allam emerged school topper in IGCSE exam scoring 94.6% and Niranjana secured the second position with 93% marks. In the Cambridge Advanced Subsidiary Level (11th-grade equivalent) exam, all 13 students who appeared for the exam passed. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Joel George Thomas emerged school topper securing an A* grade in all four subjects with 90% overall marks. In the Cambridge Advanced Level (12th-grade equivalent) exam, all eight candidates passed. Justin Philip Prasad was the school topper with A* in all four subjects with 95.5% overall marks.