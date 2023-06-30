Sunny Leone dazzles in city fashion event in Thiruvananthapuram 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Actress and model Sunny Leone on Thursday attended the concluding event of the three-day fashion festival organised jointly by Dream Fashion TV and Indo International Friendship Society held at Nisagandhi Auditorium in Thiruvananthapuram.

Sunny Leone was the showstopper at the International Fashion Festival. Hundreds of fans thronged the Nisagandhi Auditorium to catch a glimpse of Sunny Leone.

On the concluding day, international designers from Russia, and Malaysia and an international fashion designer from the US, Sanjana Jon, participated in the event. The three-day event was attended by teams from other states and many international models walked the ramp for the designers.

On Wednesday, as many as 16 teams took part in the event out of which four were from other states. Day one of the event featured kids’ fashion. The event concluded with DJ Performances. Prizes were also distributed to the winners.

