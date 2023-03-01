For a greener tomorrow 

Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Published: 01st March 2023 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2023 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

agriculture expo

Agriculture Expo (Photo | Vincent Pulickal)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Value Chain Development in Agriculture (VAIGA) 2023 - the ongoing agriculture expo is drawing scores of visitors. This year the expo revolves around the theme ‘value-added chain in the agriculture sector’, therefore exotic agricultural products which are unknown to Keralites from across the country are on display.

As 2023 is declared as the International Year of Millets, many stalls at the venue display millet-based products from Karnataka, Uttarakhand, and Tamil Nadu. Tamarillos and cherry pepper from Sikkim are some of the few products being featured at the expo. 

Millet pastas, noodles, and health mix are on display at the Karnataka State Agricultural Produce Processing and Export Corporation Ltd, while foxtail millet, barnyard millet, little millet are on display at the Tamil Nadu pavilion. 

The Agriculture Department, State Horticulture Mission, and farmer producer companies in Kerala have also set up stalls at the exhibition. Stalls from central government institutions like the ICAR-Central Tuber Crops Research Institute (CTCRI) are also present. The expo will conclude on March 2.

