Kerala govt assures early release of funds to Sainik School Kazhakootam

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has promised early release of funds towards the salary of the staff and pension benefits of the retired staff belonging to Sainik School Kazhakootam (SSKZM).

This comes after SSKZM principal Col. Dhirendra Kumar held talks with general education principal secretary A P M Mohammed Hanish on Tuesday and apprised him about the State and the union ministry of defence signing the Memorandum of Administration(MoA).

Col. Dhirendra Kumar, Sainik School Kazhakootam principal, holding the MoA signed between the state government and the Centre with A P M Mohammed Hanish, principal secretary, and Lt. Col. Shelley K Das, former administrative officer, Sainik School Kazhakootam. K Jeevan Babu, director, General Education, is also seen

Col. Dhirendra was huddled with Mohammed Hanish and K Jeevan Babu, director of general education on Tuesday evening. In the meeting, the officials assured the early release of funds. Now the ball is in the court of the finance department to expedite the release of funds. However, Hanish told TNIE that the school authorities have sought an immediate release of Rs 3 crore for the smooth functioning of the institution.

“Also, SSKZM has demanded another Rs 6 crore annual funds. We have already signed the MoA and have agreed to provide the funds.The requisite funds will be released after completing the government-level procedures”, said Hanish. It is reliably learned that the finance department is most likely to release the funds within this fiscal year. Col. Dhirendra will be meeting the finance secretary within the next few days to expedite the release of funds.

The prestigious SSKZM has been reeling from a dearth of funds for the past two years. The school officials have been knocking on many doors to see the funds sanctioned to meet expenses, pension, and other retirement benefits. The school faced insolvency in 2020, prompting the centre to put forth a proposal before the previous LDF government to take over the burden of pensions and retirement benefits of the employees.

After much dilly-dallying, the then finance minister T M Thomas Isaac and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan agreed to the proposal in 2021. But it took almost two years to have the agreement signed which saw the school’s Quartermaster, K V Saji, going to New Delhi and returning with the MoA shown to Hanish on Tuesday.

