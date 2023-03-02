Good news, night owls!

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The first-ever nightlife project in the state is gaining momentum in the capital, with the tourism department launching the initiative at Kanakakunnu Palace. The ambitious project, expected to give a significant boost to tourism, is being implemented by the Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society Ltd (ULCCS), with a sanctioned budget of Rs 2 crore.

Nightlife has been a long-pending demand from techies, youngsters, and tourists. The mega flower and illumination show held in January drew a massive crowd to Kanakakunnu almost every day, demonstrating the vibrant potential of nightlife in the capital.

The project includes constructing three platforms suitable for small events and gatherings. Currently, only one part of Kanakakunnu where Nisagandhi is located is active. “It’s a vast area, and the current issue is that there are no movement restrictions or proper surveillance. We are planning to address all these issues by introducing flexible and distributed activities covering the entire premises,” says an official.

The project also includes food zones, skating areas, and upgrading the existing landscaping. “Basic lighting will be scaled up so that there is no dark spot inside the premises. CCTVs are already there, and well-planned distribution of activities will make the place safer,” the official adds.

“The platforms can be used for any purpose. There are people coming and doing yoga, and exercising on the platform which is already there. Students are coming for combined studies, and dance and music practice.”

Pattom-Kowdiar stretch is one of the three corridors chosen for the nightlife project

Safety concerns

Women’s safety in areas near Museum and Kanakakunnu has been a subject of concern. Several incidents of violence against women have been reported in these areas. Two weeks ago, two men on a motorcycle attacked a woman who had come to attend a literary fest at Kanakakunnu. Notably, in the majority of the cases, the Museum police have been unable to nab the culprits .

It is a shame that the corporation has failed to provide proper lighting even on the main road here. In fact, even the Vellayambalam - RR Lamb Road stretch, where the corporation’s main office is located, plunges into darkness after dusk, as the streetlights are defunct.

Not all local residents are excited about the nightlife project. “Kanakakunnu has lost its glory. The changing governments had implemented many development projects without proper planning, and left the place ruined,” says Santhosh Kumar, who has been residing at RKV Lane for the past 65 years.

“It used to be a drive-through park. But now, owing to unscientific development, there is no proper entry or exit.” Santhosh is unhappy about noise pollution, too. “They give Sooryakanthi for college events, and, after midnight, there would be fireworks. The zoo is just a stone’s throw away; the noise is so bad for the animals,” he says.

“Also, Manaveeyam Veedhi and RKV Lane have turned into hangout spots for junkies. Drug peddling is happening here through the day and night. The nightlife project would only make matters worse.”

Corp to hold meetings with stakeholders

Meanwhile, the city corporation is planning to provide necessary assistance for the project and is holding a meeting with various stakeholders, including residents’ associations, the police department, Kerala Water Authority, and Kerala State Electricity Board.

“There are traders in the area, and we need to sensitise them. Also, we have to address the concerns of the residents’ association. Auto-rickshaw drivers are also one of the stakeholders,” the official explains.

The authorities are planning to install better street lighting and more CCTVs in the surrounding areas of Kanakakunnu. “There are many byroads and pocket roads, so the police will have a key role to play,” the official adds.

