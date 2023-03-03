Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Auditory verbal therapy centre to be launched at Thiruvananthapuram MCH today

As part of the inauguration of the centre, a meeting of children who have undergone cochlear implantation and their parents will be held.

Published: 03rd March 2023 11:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2023 11:59 AM   |  A+A-

Thiruvananthapuram medical college hospital (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  An auditory verbal therapy centre will be launched at the Medical College Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday on the occasion of  World Hearing Day.  The centre, to be inaugurated by Social Justice Minister R Bindu at 3pm on Friday, will provide speech, hearing and language training to children who have undergone cochlear implantation surgery. 

The minister said the auditory verbal therapy centre will provide post-habilitation therapy training using latest technology and equipment. The centre has been set up jointly  by the ENT Department of MCH, Thiruvananthapuram and the state Social Security Mission.

According to a note from the minister’s office, children with hearing impairments need interventions ranging from six to 18 months to reclaim their sense of hearing through audio verbal therapy and hearing aids. Besides, post-habilitation therapy is compulsory for such children till the age of three and a half years. The centre will also train parents for their intervention in ensuring hearing-speaking and linguistic ability for the children. 

