Auditory verbal therapy centre to be launched at Thiruvananthapuram MCH today

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An auditory verbal therapy centre will be launched at the Medical College Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday on the occasion of World Hearing Day. The centre, to be inaugurated by Social Justice Minister R Bindu at 3pm on Friday, will provide speech, hearing and language training to children who have undergone cochlear implantation surgery.

The minister said the auditory verbal therapy centre will provide post-habilitation therapy training using latest technology and equipment. The centre has been set up jointly by the ENT Department of MCH, Thiruvananthapuram and the state Social Security Mission.

According to a note from the minister’s office, children with hearing impairments need interventions ranging from six to 18 months to reclaim their sense of hearing through audio verbal therapy and hearing aids. Besides, post-habilitation therapy is compulsory for such children till the age of three and a half years. The centre will also train parents for their intervention in ensuring hearing-speaking and linguistic ability for the children.

As part of the inauguration of the centre, a meeting of children who have undergone cochlear implantation and their parents will be held.

