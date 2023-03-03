Experience unique blend of history, culture and nature

Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Published: 03rd March 2023

By Devika Rani
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tenkasi is a true gem with picturesque landscapes, spectacular waterfalls and historic temples. Situated in Tamil Nadu around 110 km away from Thiruvananthapuram, this town is an ideal weekend retreat with a serene and tranquil atmosphere offering a unique blend of history, culture and nature. 

One of the most prominent attractions here is the Kasi Viswanathar Temple. The temple dedicated to Shiva dates back to the 16th century and is renowned for its intricate carvings and sculptures. The Kutralam Falls around 6 km away from Tenkasi is another must-visit destination. Also known as the Courtallam Falls, it is a combination of nine waterfalls in the Western Ghats and is surrounded by dense forests, making it an ideal spot for trekking and hiking. 

The Chitra Sabai Sivan Temple and Museum are within a short distance from the Courtallam Falls. .The Sundarapandiapuram village, beloved by filmmakers and Instagrammers for its stunning sunflower fields, is only 9 km from the main town.

For those interested in history, paying a visit to the Courtallam Palace will be worthwhile. The palace constructed in the 19th century is now owned and maintained by the Kerala Archaeological Department.
And no trip to Tenkasi is complete without sampling the delicious local cuisine. The town is renowned for its flavourful dishes like Chettinad-style biryani. The town is also known for its authentic South Indian dishes.

How to reach?
KSRTC bus available every two hours

Nearby attractions
Kasi Viswanathar Temple
Coutrallam Falls
Sundarapandiapuram
Chitra Sabai Sivan Temple

What to do?
Temple visit
Swimming in waterfalls
Trekking and heritage walk

