Sports writer Mathew Zachariah dies

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Mathew Zachariah Parakkal, noted sports writer and former joint secretary with the state government, died here on Thursday. He was 93. He has been under treatment for age-related ailments.

Mathew had authored sports columns in The Indian Express, The Hindu and United News of India. Employed in the government secretariat, Mathew had functioned as sports officer from 1983-85.

Mathew was instrumental in setting up Kerala Secretariat Sports Association and had functioned as its founding secretary (1959). He had also functioned as organising secretary of All India Civil Service Athletics Meet. The funeral will be held at Pattoor Christ Church on Saturday, 1.45 pm.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Mathew Zachariah Parakkal, noted sports writer and former joint secretary with the state government, died here on Thursday. He was 93. He has been under treatment for age-related ailments. Mathew had authored sports columns in The Indian Express, The Hindu and United News of India. Employed in the government secretariat, Mathew had functioned as sports officer from 1983-85. Mathew was instrumental in setting up Kerala Secretariat Sports Association and had functioned as its founding secretary (1959). He had also functioned as organising secretary of All India Civil Service Athletics Meet. The funeral will be held at Pattoor Christ Church on Saturday, 1.45 pm.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });