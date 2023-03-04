Food donors must register before March 5 on 'Smart Trivandrum app'

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thiruvananthapuram Corporation has asked those who are interested to donate food on the Attukal Pongala day to register at the ‘smart trivandrum app’ (https://smarttvm.tmc.lsgkerala.gov.in/pongala/registration) before March 5. Those delivering food packets should register through the app, download the certificate and exhibit it in front of their counter. The mayor has asked registered organisations to receive the wristband from the health inspector’s office on March 6.

The pongala will be conducted based on green protocol as earlier. Organisations and individuals have been directed not to use plastic, multi-layer plastic thermocol cups and plates to distribute food. 400 ml drinking water bottles should be avoided completely.

On the other hand, drinking water has to be stored in large jars and reusable glass should be used. The corporation also urged the devotees to keep in their hand plates and glasses to be used on the day.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thiruvananthapuram Corporation has asked those who are interested to donate food on the Attukal Pongala day to register at the ‘smart trivandrum app’ (https://smarttvm.tmc.lsgkerala.gov.in/pongala/registration) before March 5. Those delivering food packets should register through the app, download the certificate and exhibit it in front of their counter. The mayor has asked registered organisations to receive the wristband from the health inspector’s office on March 6. The pongala will be conducted based on green protocol as earlier. Organisations and individuals have been directed not to use plastic, multi-layer plastic thermocol cups and plates to distribute food. 400 ml drinking water bottles should be avoided completely. On the other hand, drinking water has to be stored in large jars and reusable glass should be used. The corporation also urged the devotees to keep in their hand plates and glasses to be used on the day.