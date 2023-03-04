Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Food donors must register before March 5 on 'Smart Trivandrum app'

The pongala will be conducted based on green protocol as earlier.

Published: 04th March 2023 11:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2023 11:37 AM   |  A+A-

Food donation
By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thiruvananthapuram Corporation has asked those who are interested to donate food on the Attukal Pongala day to register at the ‘smart trivandrum app’ (https://smarttvm.tmc.lsgkerala.gov.in/pongala/registration) before March 5. Those delivering food packets should register through the app, download the certificate and exhibit it in front of their counter.  The mayor has asked registered organisations to receive the wristband from the health inspector’s office on March 6.    
The pongala will be conducted based on green protocol as earlier. Organisations and individuals have been directed not to use plastic, multi-layer plastic thermocol cups and plates to distribute food. 400 ml drinking water bottles should be avoided completely. 

On the other hand, drinking water has to be stored in large jars and reusable glass should be used. The corporation also urged the devotees to keep in their hand plates and glasses to be used on the day.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A collage of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao. (File Photo | PTI)
Stalin and KCR: A tale of two anti-BJP gatherings in South India
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Bihar's officials to visit Tamil Nadu, assist migrants' return to state
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Question mark on Opposition unity as Congress puts up dismal show in N-E
Maharashtra deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis addresses a press conference. (File Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis takes U-turn over OPS, says they are positive about OPS implementation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp