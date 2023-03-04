Government considers setting up mini safari park in Neyyar

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government is actively mulling a proposal to convert the now-defunct Neyyar wildlife park into a mini safari park. Forest Minister A K Saseendran informed the Assembly on Friday that the government will explore the possibility of approaching the Central Zoo Authority, seeking permission for the same.

Responding to a submission from MLA C K Hareendran, the minister informed the House that the park lost its status as a lion safari park in 2021 owing to a lack of area. He said it was in December 2021 that the Central Zoo Authority issued an order putting an end to the functioning of Neyyar wildlife park. As per the norms, an area of 20 ha is required for the park to be operational. Now, it has only 4 ha of land. However, as the park is located on an island in the Neyyar reservoir, increasing the area wouldn’t be practical.

The forest department has a favourable stance towards reinstalling the park’s status as a lion safari park. Considering the severe impact on the tourism sector and the huge revenue loss after the park lost its status, an appeal was filed before the Central Zoo Authority. The forest department sent the Thiruvananthapuram wildlife warden, who directly appeared for a hearing by the authority. However, the authority informed that its order will not be revised.

“Currently there are restrictions for construction activities at national parks and wildlife sanctuaries. A case in this regard has been pending before the Supreme Court. On February 8, the court issued an order in this regard. Therefore, further activities can be carried out only as per the apex court’s final order,” the minister said.

Raising the issue through a submission, Hareendran pointed out that the revenue from the park has drastically come down. The condition of the daily wage labourers is pathetic, he mentioned. Hareendran further suggested that more land should be acquired to expand the lion safari park. “The government should take steps to bring in two lions from Gir National Park to convert the park into a mini safari park,” he demanded.

Uncertainty looms

Park lost its status as a lion safari park in 2021 owing to a lack of area

As per the norms, an area of 20 ha is required for the park to be operational. Now, it has only 4 ha of land.

As it is located on an island in the Neyyar reservoir, increasing the area wouldn’t be practical

