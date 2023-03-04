Newly set up library lights up remote tribal settlement

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Bringing the world of books to hundreds of underprivileged children hailing from the tribal community, a new library will start its operation in the Pankavu settlement.For long a far-off dream for those residing in remote and interior areas here, the library is expected to empower the children.

“Children from these settlements are still struggling to get a proper education. We are conducting drives to encourage more students to attend school. This library is going to help the children and the entire community. Currently, children are travelling seven or eight kilometres to get books from the library. It’s a struggle. We have been trying to set up a library for many years. This is truly a dream come true for us,” said Saji Thekkumkara, a patron of Garuda, an arts and sports club located at Pankavu, Kottur.

The club has tied up with ‘Books and Beyond’ - a library based in the capital to set it up. To gather a good collection for the library, Books and Beyond launched a week-long drive across Kerala, urging people to donate books suitable for children.

“Access to education is a fundamental right that should be available to every child, regardless of their background or financial situation. Through this library project, we aim to provide the children of Kottoor Pankavu Settlement with the resources they need to learn and grow. We believe that every book donated will help empower the children,” said Sukesh R Pillai, the founder of the Books and Beyond initiative.

He has collected around 500 books to set up the library.

“This is just a first step. We have plans to set up more small libraries to help more settlements in the area. There are people who can read and write. The library will give them more access to the world of letters,” he added.

