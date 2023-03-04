Whatsapp chat row: Suspension of two Youth Congress leaders revoked

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The suspension of Youth Congress vice-presidents N S Nusoor and S M Balu has been revoked. This was communicated by C B Pushpalatha, All India Youth Congress national secretary in charge of Kerala to YC state president Shafi Parambil.

Nusoor and Balu were suspended last July after WhatsApp messages got leaked from the Youth Congress’ official WhatsApp group. Nusoor had sought an inquiry by the national leadership into complaints raised by a woman YC leader that she was sexually assaulted by another youth leader. Nusoor told TNIE that they had approached the Central leadership which did not go down well with a section of YC leadership which resulted in their suspension.

“The crime we allegedly committed was that we released the letter addressed to the Central leadership to the media. State Congress president K Sudhakaran had earlier sent a letter seeking to revoke our suspension. Though the suspension was revoked last November, the letter issued by the national YC leadership was not released. This had come under flak from the YC state committee,” said Nusoor.

It is learnt that Nusoor was targeted after he endorsed Shashi Tharoor in the run-up to the Congress presidential election. The absence of YC leaders in various protests against the ruling front was debated in the assembly recently. This had come to the notice of the central leadership.

