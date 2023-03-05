2 autorickshaw drivers held for attacking another driver

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thampanoor police have arrested two autorickshaw drivers for attempting to murder another autorickshaw driver at a prepaid counter at Thampanoor.

The police said two more persons who were involved in the case are still at large. The arrested are Sujith, 34, of Nemom and Sachu, 31, of Vilappil. The incident took place around 7.30 pm on Friday in front of Chaitram hotel at Thampanoor.

They attacked Shafi of Karakkamandapam using a large stone. Shafi, who was seriously injured, has been admitted to the Medical College Hospital.

The reason for the attack is the long-standing dispute between them. They have been booked under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code. The arrested were remanded in judicial custody, the police said.

