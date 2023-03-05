Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

2 autorickshaw drivers held for attacking another driver

They attacked Shafi of Karakkamandapam using a large stone. Shafi, who was seriously injured, has been admitted to the Medical College Hospital.

Published: 05th March 2023 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2023 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thampanoor police have arrested two autorickshaw drivers for attempting to murder another autorickshaw driver at a prepaid counter at Thampanoor. 

The police said two more persons who were involved in the case are still at large. The arrested are Sujith, 34, of Nemom and Sachu, 31, of Vilappil. The incident took place around 7.30 pm on Friday in front of Chaitram hotel at Thampanoor. 

They attacked Shafi of Karakkamandapam using a large stone. Shafi, who was seriously injured, has been admitted to the Medical College Hospital.

The reason for the attack is the long-standing dispute between them. They have been booked under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code. The arrested were remanded in judicial custody, the police said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
autorickshaw drivers attempt to murder arrested
India Matters
A collage of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao. (File Photo | PTI)
Stalin and KCR: A tale of two anti-BJP gatherings in South India
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Bihar's officials to visit Tamil Nadu, assist migrants' return to state
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Question mark on Opposition unity as Congress puts up dismal show in N-E
Maharashtra deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis addresses a press conference. (File Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis takes U-turn over OPS, says they are positive about OPS implementation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp