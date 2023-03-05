Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

All arrangements in place ahead of Attukal Pongala

Over 1,000 volunteers will be on the streets to help the devotees 

Published: 05th March 2023 09:15 AM

Devotees lighting lemon lamps aka ‘Naranga Vilakku’ at the Attukal Devi Temple in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. Lighting them during the festival days is said to be auspicious. | Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With two days remaining for Attukal Pongala, the state capital is all set to welcome women devotees who arrive at the temple to offer the ritual. A number of women from distant places and other districts have already come to the houses of their friends and relatives to perform the rituals. All stakeholders, including police, fire force, corporation, and KSRTC, have made elaborate arrangements for the conduct of the ritual. A huge crowd is expected this time as the pongala was celebrated as a low-key affair in the past two years owing to the pandemic. Over 1,000 volunteers from various organisations will be in the streets on Monday and Tuesday to provide drinking water and food for devotees. 

According to the temple trust, the pongala ritual will begin with the chief priest lighting flames at ‘Pandara’ hearth at 10.30 am on Tuesday. The pongala nivedyam will be given at 2.30 pm. A total of 300 priests are specially deployed to give nivedyam. Over 3,000 police personnel, including 800 women cops, will be deployed Monday evening itself. Government sources said all arrangements are in place to ensure a hassle-free Pongala this year. As lakhs of devotees are expected to attend the ritual, the government has taken all steps to ensure smooth crowd management by coordinating with all departments.

CCTVs will be installed in different locations. Display boards in Malayalam and Tamil will be installed. The city police said arrangements will be made for smooth traffic. The excise department will conduct inspections and awareness programmes. Green protocol will be implemented by the Suchitwa Mission, city corporation, and Pollution Control Board. KSRTC will run long and short-distance services connecting the temple starting February 27. Four hundred buses will be pressed into service. KWA will set up 1,270 drinking water pipes. KSEB has replaced 4,500 streetlights for illumination in and around the temple.

Special medical team to be deployed
Health Minister Veena George has appointed a special medical team in connection with Attukal Pongala. On the day of pongala, 10 medical teams, including an ambulance, will be deployed in various parts of the city from 5 am until the end of the ritual. Control rooms have been set up by the health and food safety departments. Elaborate arrangements have been made as tens of thousands of women, including children and the elderly, come for pongala. The minister also requested that those who develop any health problem should seek the services of the health department.

The District Medical Office is overseeing the health arrangements. A medical team, including a doctor, staff nurse, nursing assistant, and ambulance, is available at Attukal temple from 7 am to 10 pm. Two paediatricians and full-time staff nurses have been provided for the health care of the children who take part in the Kuthiyottam ritual. Apart from this, the services of AYUSH departments are also made available.

The services of eight persons, including health inspectors, have been made available to supervise public health activities in connection with the pongala. Government and private hospitals and medical colleges within the city limits have been instructed to make necessary arrangements to meet any emergency related to pongala. A total of 35 ambulances from the health department, KANIV 108, Corporation, IMA, private hospitals and fire force have been deployed. Ambulances are also staffed with doctors, the minister said in the statement.

MILMA TO KEEP STALLS OPEN TILL MIDNIGHT
T’Puram: In view of Attukal Pongala on Tuesday, Milma stalls will remain open till midnight on Monday. In a statement issued here, the Thiruvananthapuram Regional Co-operative Milk Producers Union said it has made extensive arrangements for supply of milk and other dairy products in the state capital. Customers can contact over phone number 9809535350 for on-call delivery.

