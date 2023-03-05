Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Man sets neighbour’s house on fire, arrested in Kattakada

The police team conducted a detailed investigation at the scene and concluded the reason for the violence was a property dispute.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A three-member family, including a five-year-old baby, was locked inside their house by their neighbour, who then set fire to the house at Kattakada on Saturday. The neighbour, Ajayakumar, who is also an ex-serviceman, was arrested by Kattakada police. The police said a major disaster was averted as the people in the house jumped out and fled.

The incident took place around 10 am at Ambalathinkala near Kattakada. Family members consisting of Padmaja, her daughter and her granddaughter were at home when Ajayakumar came wearing a mask and set fire to the house. He also locked the front door from the outside to prevent the family members from escaping.

When the fire started to spread inside the room, the family of three immediately opened the back door and ran out. No one was injured in the incident. However, the furniture and clothes in the house were completely burned.

The police team conducted a detailed investigation at the scene and concluded the reason for the violence was a property dispute. The police said Ajayakumar was earlier accused in a molestation case. The police also said a case will be filed against him with charges including attempted murder.

