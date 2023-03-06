Malaysia Airlines signs deal with Technopark-based IBS Software

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Malaysia Airlines Berhad (MAB) has signed a five-year deal to migrate its crew management systems to Technopark-based IBS Software’s cloud-based platform, iFlight Crew, to further automate and upgrade its aviation operations with Artificial Intelligence and machine learning benefits.

IBS Software has a longstanding partnership of over 10 years with MAB, and will continue to support the company’s journey to revolutionise its flight operations with solutions, including iFlight Crew Tracking, Manpower Planning, AD OPT Pairing and Rostering Optimiser.

These functions aim to improve employee productivity in automating situational awareness and decision-making, and facilitate seamless data flow between ops and crew tracking functions, to improve disruption recovery. iFlight Crew factors in complex variables and scenarios before providing optimal crew pairing and rostering solutions. It also maximises productivity and controls costs whilst adhering to strict industry standards and regulations. Its latest technology accelerates flexible and accessible self-service tools for airline crew.

The fully cloud-based, highly scalable software uses Artificial Intelligence and machine learning capabilities to provide MAB with real-time situational awareness and optimise available asset utilisation.

“Malaysia Airlines and IBS Software have a long history of working together since 2009. We’re looking forward to continuing this journey to enhance crew wellbeing, boost cost-savings and upgrade our crew management systems,” says Ahmad Luqman Mohd Azmi, chief executive officer of Airlines at Malaysia Aviation Group.

