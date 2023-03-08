On a mission, men light hearths, offer pongala in Thiruvananthapuram

Shan A S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A rare sight greeted women devotees participating in the Attukal Pongala at Vellayambalam on Tuesday. Ten men, members of the All Kerala Men’s Association, lit hearths alongside the women and offered pongala. They did this with a mission: To sensitise the public about “extremist feminists filing fabricated cases against men to defame and harass them.”

“We offered the pongala with utmost devotion, something that extremist feminists lack,” said Vattiyoorkavu Ajith, the head of the association, which claims a membership of 10,000 men. “We did it to make society in general and women, in particular, aware of the difficulties many men are facing due to fabricated cases filed by women,” he said. He said several thousand men who are not members of the association support the group. “Even women who offered pongala alongside us were sympathetic to our cause,” Ajith said.

He added: “We pray that women who misuse laws to torture men have a change of heart. Hundreds of men are languishing in jails due to fake cases foisted on them by women. Some women even use their kids to file fake complaints under the Pocso Act.” This was the first time the men were offering pongala. They were accompanied by 15 women who expressed solidarity with their cause. One of them, Maya L of Kovalam, said she subscribed to the association’s views due to personal experience.

“My brother’s wife left him after taking away his wealth that he had earned after working abroad. He suffered a stroke and fell ill, and his wife did not want to look after him. Though we filed a case, the police were helpless as our laws favour women. This needs to change. The law should be equal for all, no matter their gender,” Maya said.

