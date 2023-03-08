Workers clean up Thiruvananthapuram after Attukal Pongala ritual

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A total of 2,500 workers were on the streets to clean up the city after the Attukal Pongala ritual on Tuesday. The cleaning drive started at 2.30 pm, immediately after the ritual ended. The squad, including 1,000 direct cleaning workers of the corporation, 1,000 temporary cleaning staff and 500 volunteers, was deployed in 52 wards of the city. Voluntary organisations like DYFI, KMCSU, Youth Welfare Board, AIF and National Service Scheme participated in the cleaning drive.

The volunteers were assigned the job of collecting the bricks and keeping them at the storage facility of the corporation. Around 138 loads of garbage were removed till 7 pm. By night, the corporation cleaned the roads in the city with the help of an artificial rain unit, of Peringamala Tharangini.

The unit helped reduce the cleaning time to two hours. Earlier, the cleaning process used to take five hours when the corporation relied on tanker trucks. In addition to the corporation’s vehicles, 30 tipper lorries and two JCBs were rented for the task. The Pongala’s remnants and other trash will be disposed of in the agriculture department’s land near Enchakkal. If the space is insufficient, the company has obtained permission from private landowners to dispose of the waste on their property.

Meanwhile, the corporation has decided to hand over the 30 lakh bricks collected from the hearths to the beneficiaries of the LIFE Mission scheme.

“Each hearth was made of at least three bricks and 10 lakh such hearths were set up in the city. So we have collected 30 lakh red bricks approximately. They will be in the custody of the corporation which will later be given for the construction of at least 300 houses under the LIFE Mission scheme. If we calculate Rs 9.75 for a brick, the entire batch we collected can be valued at around `3 crore. We will hand over the bricks to the beneficiaries from Monday based on the applications,” said corporation secretary Binu Francis.

MAN HACKED DURING PONGALA

T’Puram: A 54-year-old man with criminal antecedents was hacked during Attukal Pongala on Tuesday. Satheesh aka Luttappi Satheesh was hacked by a four-member gang that came in a car by 1pm near Sreekanteswaram temple. Satheesh sustained injuries on his head and limbs and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city. He was in charge of a stall set up near the temple to provide free food for the devotees. The police said Palkulangara native Santosh aka Velayudhan, a history sheeter, and his three accomplices were responsible for the attack. They have been taken into custody and are being interrogated.

