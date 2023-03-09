Engineers should adopt modern methods in road construction: Kerala CM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Wednesday that the public works department should be trained to adopt modern methods and practices. He added that to earn the trust of the people, the projects implemented by the government should have quality.

He was speaking while flagging off the automated mobile quality testing lab implemented for the first time in the state by the Public Works Department. Equipped with state-of-the-art equipment in three buses, the labs will operate centrally in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, and Kozhikode.

“Our engineers are highly skilled in the field of science and technology. But they need to be up-to-date on things. Engineers as well as contractors should be aware of the new methods. They need to be trained for that. Everyone needs to be given the training to acquire up-to-date knowledge,’ said the Chief Minister. He pointed out that extreme heat, extreme cold, and high vehicular traffic need to be considered while designing roads in Kerala.

“The government is giving priority to road construction using natural rubber, plastic, rope, and geotextiles. Eco-friendly roads are preferred. Since 2016, infrastructure development is taking place in Kerala in a big way. People are cooperating in a big way for this. At many places, locals are voluntarily coming forward to provide land for development projects, “ Vijayan said.

Public Works Minister PA Mohammad Riyas presided over the function. He pointed out that some of the wrong trends can be eliminated when the most modern methods are used by the department. Ministers Antony Raju, V Sivankutty, Thiruvananthapuram Corporation Mayor Arya Rajendran, and others participated in the function.

