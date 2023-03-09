Four trains cancelled, six partially due to track work in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Railways has cancelled four trains and cut short the trips of six others due to mechanised track maintenance works in Haripad, Cheppad and Pudukkad station limits and in Tripunithura-Mulanthuruthy and Oachira-Karunagappally sections.

Train No.12082 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Kannur Janshatabdi Express, Train No. 06448 Ernakulam Junction-Guruvayur Express Special and Train No. 06018 Ernakulam Junction-Shoranur Junction MEMU Express Special will be fully cancelled on March 26. Train No.12081 Kannur-Thiruvananthapuram Central Janshatabdi Express will be fully cancelled on March 27.

Train No. 06442 Kollam Junction-Ernakulam Junction Unreserved MEMU Special Express leaving Kollam Jn. on March 8, 9, 13, 17 and 19 will be short-terminated at Kayamkulam Jn. The service will be partially cancelled between Kayamkulam Jn. and Ernakulam Jn during the period.

Train No.16306 Kannur-Ernakulam Junction Express leaving Kannur on March 26 will be short-terminated at Thrissur. The train will be partially cancelled between Thrissur and Ernakulam Jn.

Train No.12623 MGR Chennai Central-Thiruvananthapuram Central Daily Mail leaving MGR Chennai Central on March 25 will be short-terminated at Thrissur.

The train will be partially cancelled between Thrissur and Thiruvananthapuram Central on March 26. Train No. 12624 Thiruvananthapuram Central-MGR Chennai Central Mail will commence its service from Thrissur instead of Thiruvananthapuram Central on March 26. Train No. 16325 Nilambur Road-Kottayam Express will be short-terminated at Ernakulam Town from March 12 to 31 except on March 19 and 26.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Railways has cancelled four trains and cut short the trips of six others due to mechanised track maintenance works in Haripad, Cheppad and Pudukkad station limits and in Tripunithura-Mulanthuruthy and Oachira-Karunagappally sections. Train No.12082 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Kannur Janshatabdi Express, Train No. 06448 Ernakulam Junction-Guruvayur Express Special and Train No. 06018 Ernakulam Junction-Shoranur Junction MEMU Express Special will be fully cancelled on March 26. Train No.12081 Kannur-Thiruvananthapuram Central Janshatabdi Express will be fully cancelled on March 27. Train No. 06442 Kollam Junction-Ernakulam Junction Unreserved MEMU Special Express leaving Kollam Jn. on March 8, 9, 13, 17 and 19 will be short-terminated at Kayamkulam Jn. The service will be partially cancelled between Kayamkulam Jn. and Ernakulam Jn during the period. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Train No.16306 Kannur-Ernakulam Junction Express leaving Kannur on March 26 will be short-terminated at Thrissur. The train will be partially cancelled between Thrissur and Ernakulam Jn. Train No.12623 MGR Chennai Central-Thiruvananthapuram Central Daily Mail leaving MGR Chennai Central on March 25 will be short-terminated at Thrissur. The train will be partially cancelled between Thrissur and Thiruvananthapuram Central on March 26. Train No. 12624 Thiruvananthapuram Central-MGR Chennai Central Mail will commence its service from Thrissur instead of Thiruvananthapuram Central on March 26. Train No. 16325 Nilambur Road-Kottayam Express will be short-terminated at Ernakulam Town from March 12 to 31 except on March 19 and 26.