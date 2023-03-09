Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Four trains cancelled, six partially due to track work in Kerala

The service will be partially cancelled between Kayamkulam Jn. and Ernakulam Jn during the period. 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Railways has cancelled four trains and cut short the trips of six others due to mechanised track maintenance works in Haripad, Cheppad and Pudukkad station limits and in Tripunithura-Mulanthuruthy and Oachira-Karunagappally sections. 

Train No.12082 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Kannur Janshatabdi Express, Train No. 06448 Ernakulam Junction-Guruvayur Express Special and Train No. 06018 Ernakulam Junction-Shoranur Junction MEMU Express Special will be fully cancelled on March 26. Train No.12081 Kannur-Thiruvananthapuram Central Janshatabdi Express will be fully cancelled on March 27.

Train No. 06442 Kollam Junction-Ernakulam Junction Unreserved MEMU Special Express leaving Kollam Jn. on March 8, 9, 13, 17 and 19 will be short-terminated at Kayamkulam Jn. The service will be partially cancelled between Kayamkulam Jn. and Ernakulam Jn during the period. 

Train No.16306 Kannur-Ernakulam Junction Express leaving Kannur on March 26 will be short-terminated at Thrissur. The train will be partially cancelled between Thrissur and Ernakulam Jn.
Train No.12623 MGR Chennai Central-Thiruvananthapuram Central Daily Mail leaving MGR Chennai Central on March 25 will be short-terminated at Thrissur.

The train will be partially cancelled between Thrissur and Thiruvananthapuram Central on March 26. Train No. 12624 Thiruvananthapuram Central-MGR Chennai Central Mail will commence its service from Thrissur instead of Thiruvananthapuram Central on March 26. Train No. 16325 Nilambur Road-Kottayam Express will be short-terminated at Ernakulam Town from March 12 to 31 except on March 19 and 26. 

