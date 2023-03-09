K-RERA seeks LSG help to curb illegal plot development

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Real Estate Regulatory Authority (K-RERA) has asked local self-governments (LSGs) to pass on information about illegal plot development. K-RERA chairman P H Kurian has asked the LSGs to pass on information about projects which do not have K-RERA registration and mandatory permits from them.

K-RERA registration and permits from the LSGs are mandatory for development projects on housing plots having an area above 500 sq metres.The chairman was addressing a meeting of officers of the Kochi Corporation and surrounding municipalities.

He asked the LSG secretaries to exercise their right to serve stop memos on illegal projects. The K-RERA should be intimated on violations. Advertising or sales without K-RERA registration will be penalised.

