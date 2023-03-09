Kerala government striving to break digital divide among women: CM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that the aim of the Left government is to break the digital divide among women. He was speaking after inaugurating the state-level celebrations held as part of International Women’s Day at Nishagandhi Auditorium here on Wednesday. He said that the male - female divide in digital sector should be avoided.

“In the current world, there is a huge gap in ensuring modern technology among the people,” said Pinarayi. He also distributed Vanitha Ratnam awards to K C Lekha, Nilambur Aysha, Lakshmi N Menon and Dr R S Sindhu.

