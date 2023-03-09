Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala government striving to break digital divide among women: CM

Vijayan also distributed Vanitha Ratnam awards to K C Lekha, Nilambur Aysha, Lakshmi N Menon and Dr R S Sindhu.

Published: 09th March 2023 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2023 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that the aim of the Left government is to break the digital divide among women. He was speaking after inaugurating the state-level celebrations held as part of International Women’s Day at Nishagandhi Auditorium here on Wednesday. He said that the male - female divide in digital sector should be avoided.

“In the current world, there is a huge gap in ensuring modern technology among the people,” said Pinarayi. He also distributed Vanitha Ratnam awards to K C Lekha, Nilambur Aysha, Lakshmi N Menon and Dr R S Sindhu.

