Three arrested for hacking gangster in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vanchiyoor police recorded the arrest of three persons on Wednesday in connection with the attack on a 54-year-old gangster at Sreekanteswaram during the Attukal Pongala.

Satheesh aka Luttappi Satheesh was hacked by a four-member gang that came in a car by 1pm near Sreekanteswaram temple. Those arrested were Santhosh aka Velayudhan, 33, of Palkulangara, Sanal Kumar, 38, of Pattoor, and Vijayakumar, 40, of Pappanamcode. The fourth person in the gang, identified as Suresh of Pattoor, is hospitalised as he too sustained injuries during the clash.

His arrest will be recorded later. Satheesh sustained injuries on his head and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital. Satheesh was attacked while serving free food to the devotees, who came to offer Pongala.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vanchiyoor police recorded the arrest of three persons on Wednesday in connection with the attack on a 54-year-old gangster at Sreekanteswaram during the Attukal Pongala. Satheesh aka Luttappi Satheesh was hacked by a four-member gang that came in a car by 1pm near Sreekanteswaram temple. Those arrested were Santhosh aka Velayudhan, 33, of Palkulangara, Sanal Kumar, 38, of Pattoor, and Vijayakumar, 40, of Pappanamcode. The fourth person in the gang, identified as Suresh of Pattoor, is hospitalised as he too sustained injuries during the clash. His arrest will be recorded later. Satheesh sustained injuries on his head and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital. Satheesh was attacked while serving free food to the devotees, who came to offer Pongala. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });