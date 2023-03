Water supply to be disrupted on Friday, Saturday in few areas in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Water Authority has informed that water supply will be disrupted at various places on Friday from 10 am onwards to Saturday 8 am due to maintenance works on the Peroorkada - Ambalamukku Pipeline Road under the 900 mm Aruvikkara - Manvila tank.

The affected areas will be Kesavadasapuram, Nalanchira, Paruthippara, Parottukonam, Edavakkode, Ulloor, Sreekaryam, Prasanth Nagar, Cheruvakkal, Chellamangalam, Chempazhanthy, Chengottukonam, Kattaikonam, Chanthavila, Chavadimukku, Njandoorkonam, Pulayanarkotta, Karimanal, Kuzhivila, Manvila, Kulathoor, Arasumoodu, Pallithura, Menamkulam, Kazhakootam, CRPF, Technopark, Karyavattom, Akkulam, Thrippadapuram, KINFRA, Pangappara, Pongumoodu, Powdikonam, Kariyam, Ambalathinkara, Kallingal, Attinkuzhi, Infosys and Vetturoad.

