13-year-old girl ends life as brother takes away phone in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 13-year-old girl took her life after her brother snatched her mobile phone, reprimanding her for not paying enough attention to her studies.

The deceased is Ashwini Krishna of Valiyathannimoodu near Kurupuzha, Palode The police said Ashwini’s brother took away her phone on Thursday after the class VIII student was found glued to it.

Later, the family members found her hanging from the fan in her bedroom. She was rushed to a hospital, but her life could not be saved. Palode police have registered a case for unnatural death.

