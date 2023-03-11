Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Elamaram, Kerala Opposition leaders mobbed in Tripura

Published: 11th March 2023 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2023 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A delegation of Opposition leaders and MPs comprising senior CPM leader Elamaram Kareem and AICC General Secretary Ajoy Kumar was attacked in Tripura on Friday. In a Facebook post, Kareem said BJP activists unleashed violence on a fact-finding delegation of Opposition parties while on a visit to the Bishalgarh assembly constituency. 

The attack occurred when Kareem, CPM Tripura State Secretary Jithendra Choudhary, Ajoy and Congress MP Abdul Khalil were interacting with the people. “They raised slogans and destroyed vehicles and created a terror-like situation. Attempts were made to physically assault us. There was no effective action on the part of the police to stop them. It’s evident that law and order in Tripura is in total shatters,” he wrote.

