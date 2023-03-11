Kerala Mahila Congress’ march to Secretariat demanding CM's resignation turns violent

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The protest march taken out by Mahila Congress activists to the Secretariat on Friday demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for his alleged anti-people policies turned violent. Senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan inaugurated the protest march that saw over 100 activists participating. It began at Martyr’s Column at Palayam and reached Secretariat around 12 pm.

The protestors raised slogans against the chief minister and attempted to push the police barricade kept near the north gate of the Secretariat to prevent them.

Later, the police used water cannons to disperse the protesters after they continued to push the barricade. A few activists were injured as they retaliated and were beaten up by the police. Some were also admitted to the General Hospital.

The protest was subdued after Mahila Congress state president Jebi Mather intervened. She said the police initiated the conflict and used water cannons four times on the activists.

“Youth Congress former state secretary Leena was injured in police violence. She was pushed and beaten up,” said Jebi. She also warned of a protest march in front of the Cliff House if the police don’t stop violence against women.

Meanwhile, Muraleedharan said M V Govindan is troubling the CPM by making philosophical and intellectual statements. He said women have been struggling with price hikes.

MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan and district president Lakshmi also spoke. The protesters are booked under Sections 143, 147, 148, 149, 188, 283 and 332 of the Indian Penal Code, which pertain to various offences, including unlawful assembly, rioting, and voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servants from discharging their duty, an official said.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The protest march taken out by Mahila Congress activists to the Secretariat on Friday demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for his alleged anti-people policies turned violent. Senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan inaugurated the protest march that saw over 100 activists participating. It began at Martyr’s Column at Palayam and reached Secretariat around 12 pm. The protestors raised slogans against the chief minister and attempted to push the police barricade kept near the north gate of the Secretariat to prevent them. Later, the police used water cannons to disperse the protesters after they continued to push the barricade. A few activists were injured as they retaliated and were beaten up by the police. Some were also admitted to the General Hospital. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The protest was subdued after Mahila Congress state president Jebi Mather intervened. She said the police initiated the conflict and used water cannons four times on the activists. “Youth Congress former state secretary Leena was injured in police violence. She was pushed and beaten up,” said Jebi. She also warned of a protest march in front of the Cliff House if the police don’t stop violence against women. Meanwhile, Muraleedharan said M V Govindan is troubling the CPM by making philosophical and intellectual statements. He said women have been struggling with price hikes. MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan and district president Lakshmi also spoke. The protesters are booked under Sections 143, 147, 148, 149, 188, 283 and 332 of the Indian Penal Code, which pertain to various offences, including unlawful assembly, rioting, and voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servants from discharging their duty, an official said.