Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala Mahila Congress’ march to Secretariat demanding CM's resignation turns violent

The protestors raised slogans against the chief minister and attempted to push the police barricade kept near the north gate of the Secretariat to prevent them. 

Published: 11th March 2023 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2023 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

​ A Mahila Congress worker trying to push a police barricade with a pestle during the protest march in front of the Secretariat against the anti-people policies of the state government on Friday | B P Deepu ​

​ A Mahila Congress worker trying to push a police barricade with a pestle during the protest march in front of the Secretariat against the anti-people policies of the state government on Friday | B

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The protest march taken out by Mahila Congress activists to the Secretariat on Friday demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for his alleged anti-people policies turned violent. Senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan inaugurated the protest march that saw over 100 activists participating. It began at Martyr’s Column at Palayam and reached Secretariat around 12 pm. 

The protestors raised slogans against the chief minister and attempted to push the police barricade kept near the north gate of the Secretariat to prevent them. 

Later, the police used water cannons to disperse the protesters after they continued to push the barricade. A few activists were injured as they retaliated and were beaten up by the police. Some were also admitted to the General Hospital. 

The protest was subdued after Mahila Congress state president Jebi Mather intervened. She said the police initiated the conflict and used water cannons four times on the activists. 

“Youth Congress former state secretary Leena was injured in police violence. She was pushed and beaten up,” said Jebi. She also warned of a protest march in front of the Cliff House if the police don’t stop violence against women. 

Meanwhile, Muraleedharan said M V Govindan is troubling the CPM by making philosophical and intellectual statements. He said women have been struggling with price hikes.

MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan and district president Lakshmi also spoke. The protesters are booked under Sections 143, 147, 148, 149, 188, 283 and 332 of the Indian Penal Code, which pertain to various offences, including unlawful assembly, rioting, and voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servants from discharging their duty, an official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mahila Congress Pinarayi Vijayan
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp