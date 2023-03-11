Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram Zoo officials help inmates to beat the heat

With the mercury rising across the state with the onset of summer, animals at the Thiruvananthapuram Zoo are also feeling the heat.

Leopard

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the mercury rising across the state with the onset of summer, animals at the Thiruvananthapuram Zoo are also feeling the heat. To help the inmates here, authorities have made a slew of arrangements.

There are fruit punches for monkeys and bears, electrolytes mixed with water for birds, relaxing summer baths for tigers and lions, water sprinklers for deers, artificial ponds for anacondas, and the like. TNIE lensman Vincent Pulickal captures how the zoo animals are beating the heat

