Attack on health workers: IMA to hold statewide agitation on March 17

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala chapter of the Indian Medical Association has decided to hold a statewide medical strike from 6 am to 6 pm on March 17.

The strike is being launched in protest against the attack on Dr P K Ashokan, a senior cardiologist at Fathima Hospital in Palakkad, by the relatives of a patient last week and the delay in their arrest. IMA state president Dr Sulphi Noohu informed the reporters about the statewide strike at the IMA headquarters in Anayara.

Dr Sulphi and IMA state secretary Joseph Benovan said the doctors will abstain from duty on the day. However, emergency services will function normally. “Doctors in the state are being attacked at least once every five days. More than 200 assault cases by the patients’ attendants have been reported in the state in the last three years,” said Dr Sulphi.While the IMA thanked the state government’s initiative to reform the Hospital Protection Law, they expressed anguish over the way the 60-year-old senior cardiologist was assaulted. The IMA office-bearers also lamented about the apathy of the police officers in nabbing the miscreants when the incident happened in their presence. The doctor was assaulted by the attendants of a patient alleging delay in her postnatal treatment.

“The doctor’s community is a worried lot these days as the authorities have not taken any steps despite the interventions by various courts. So we urge the authorities to ensure that our community can discharge their duties without any fear,” said Dr Sulphi.

The IMA has demanded the immediate arrest of those involved in the attack on Dr Ashokan and bring hospitals under protected zones.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala chapter of the Indian Medical Association has decided to hold a statewide medical strike from 6 am to 6 pm on March 17. The strike is being launched in protest against the attack on Dr P K Ashokan, a senior cardiologist at Fathima Hospital in Palakkad, by the relatives of a patient last week and the delay in their arrest. IMA state president Dr Sulphi Noohu informed the reporters about the statewide strike at the IMA headquarters in Anayara. Dr Sulphi and IMA state secretary Joseph Benovan said the doctors will abstain from duty on the day. However, emergency services will function normally. “Doctors in the state are being attacked at least once every five days. More than 200 assault cases by the patients’ attendants have been reported in the state in the last three years,” said Dr Sulphi.While the IMA thanked the state government’s initiative to reform the Hospital Protection Law, they expressed anguish over the way the 60-year-old senior cardiologist was assaulted. The IMA office-bearers also lamented about the apathy of the police officers in nabbing the miscreants when the incident happened in their presence. The doctor was assaulted by the attendants of a patient alleging delay in her postnatal treatment.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “The doctor’s community is a worried lot these days as the authorities have not taken any steps despite the interventions by various courts. So we urge the authorities to ensure that our community can discharge their duties without any fear,” said Dr Sulphi. The IMA has demanded the immediate arrest of those involved in the attack on Dr Ashokan and bring hospitals under protected zones.