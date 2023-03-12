Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Josy Joseph’s ‘The Silent Coup’ chosen for global media book prize by KMA

A primary selection committee recommended five books to the final jury after considering 56 books. 

Published: 12th March 2023 11:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2023 11:38 AM   |  A+A-

Josy Joseph, Journalist-turned-writer.(File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  ‘The Silent Coup’, written by senior journalist and writer Josy Joseph, has been chosen for the global media book prize by the Kerala Media Academy (KMA). The award comprising Rs 50,000 and a citation will be presented during the International Media Festival in Ernakulam on March 25.

Books by Malayali journalists published in 2020, 2021, and 2022 in either English or Malayalam languages were considered for the award. 

Thomas Jacob, Dr Meena T Pillai and N E Sudheer were the jury members for the final selection, said Media Academy chairman R S Babu in a press meet. 

A primary selection committee recommended five books to the final jury after considering 56 books. 
The jury said Josy Joseph’s ‘The Silent Coup: A History of India’s Deep State’ is a call for the justice system. The book looks at the mysterious way by which the non-military arms of the security establishment function. 

It’s the second book written by Josy. His first work ‘The Feast of Vultures’ has also won many awards. Media Academy secretary K G Santhosh also attended the press meet.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp