Josy Joseph’s ‘The Silent Coup’ chosen for global media book prize by KMA

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: ‘The Silent Coup’, written by senior journalist and writer Josy Joseph, has been chosen for the global media book prize by the Kerala Media Academy (KMA). The award comprising Rs 50,000 and a citation will be presented during the International Media Festival in Ernakulam on March 25.

Books by Malayali journalists published in 2020, 2021, and 2022 in either English or Malayalam languages were considered for the award.

Thomas Jacob, Dr Meena T Pillai and N E Sudheer were the jury members for the final selection, said Media Academy chairman R S Babu in a press meet.

A primary selection committee recommended five books to the final jury after considering 56 books.

The jury said Josy Joseph’s ‘The Silent Coup: A History of India’s Deep State’ is a call for the justice system. The book looks at the mysterious way by which the non-military arms of the security establishment function.

It’s the second book written by Josy. His first work ‘The Feast of Vultures’ has also won many awards. Media Academy secretary K G Santhosh also attended the press meet.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: ‘The Silent Coup’, written by senior journalist and writer Josy Joseph, has been chosen for the global media book prize by the Kerala Media Academy (KMA). The award comprising Rs 50,000 and a citation will be presented during the International Media Festival in Ernakulam on March 25. Books by Malayali journalists published in 2020, 2021, and 2022 in either English or Malayalam languages were considered for the award. Thomas Jacob, Dr Meena T Pillai and N E Sudheer were the jury members for the final selection, said Media Academy chairman R S Babu in a press meet. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); A primary selection committee recommended five books to the final jury after considering 56 books. The jury said Josy Joseph’s ‘The Silent Coup: A History of India’s Deep State’ is a call for the justice system. The book looks at the mysterious way by which the non-military arms of the security establishment function. It’s the second book written by Josy. His first work ‘The Feast of Vultures’ has also won many awards. Media Academy secretary K G Santhosh also attended the press meet.