Kerala govt to clear pending wages of school noon meal cooks in 2 weeks

State allocates H55.06cr to pay wages for Dec, Jan; rest to be paid when Centre releases funds

Published: 12th March 2023 11:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2023 11:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The government will disburse the pending honorarium of  13,611 school noon meal cooks in the state within two weeks, General Education Minister V Sivankutty has said. 
The cooks, under the aegis of School Pachaka Thozhilali Sanghadana had staged a protest outside the minister’s official residence on Saturday to press for their demands.  

TNIE had highlighted the cooks’ plight in a detailed report on March 10, with their demands that included an increase in honorarium, payment of pending wages and to consider them as part-time contingency workers. 

The noon meal scheme is being implemented in over 12,037 schools in the state with the Centre and state funding the programme in a 60:40 ratio. 

According to a statement from the minister’s office, the Centre’s allocation for the scheme during this fiscal amounts to Rs 292.54 crore of which Rs 125.16 crore is still pending even as the financial year is coming to a close. 

Sivankutty said the delayed allocation of Central funds has resulted in wages for the cooks getting delayed, and landed the noon meal scheme in a crisis.

Sivankutty said the state had submitted the proposal for fund allocation on December 27 but the Centre had returned it five times citing technicalities. 

Even though the state demanded the urgent release of the funds, there has been no favourable response from the Centre, the minister said. Sivankutty said the state has allocated Rs 55.06 crore to pay the pending wages of the noon meal cooks for the months of December and January.  The state is engaged in efforts to get the second installment of funds disbursed from the Centre.  The honorarium of February will be paid as and when the Centre releases the funds, the minister assured.

Matter of facts

The noon meal scheme is being implemented in over 12,037 schools in the state Centre’s allocation for the scheme during this fiscal amounts to D292.54 crore

