Punjab native arrested in Thiruvananthapuram for job fraud

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kazhakootam police arrested a 39-year-old Punjab native for duping money from several job aspirants after promising them jobs in Canada. The arrested is Gagandeep Singh, of Dharamshala, Punjab. He was taken into custody from Bathinda, in Punjab.

The police said the suspect had promised lucrative jobs in Canada by posting advertisements on social media. Many people fell into his trap, and deposited the money requested by the suspect.

The police arrested the culprit based on a complaint by a woman who is a resident of Menamkulam. As per her complaint, the suspect had looted `23 lakh from her in the name of attestation payment and job offer letter. He was brought to Kerala and remanded in judicial custody for 14 days.

