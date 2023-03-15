Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Lucky escape for passengers as moving KSRTC bus catches fire in Chirayinkeezhu

A KSRTC bus belonging to Attingal depot was gutted in fire while it was conducting service to Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

Published: 15th March 2023 11:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2023 11:42 AM   |  A+A-

The KSRTC bus that caught fire at Kattadimukku near Chirayinkeezhu, Thiruvananthapuram 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A KSRTC bus belonging to Attingal depot was gutted in fire while it was conducting service to Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. The fire erupted when the bus reached Kattadimukku near Chirayinkeezhu by 11.20 am.

The Fire and Rescue Services crew of Attingal unit said there were 39 passengers on board when the fire erupted.  None of the passengers were injured. Short-circuit could have ignited the sparks, they said. The fire was first spotted in the radiator. The driver immediately pulled over the vehicle and evacuated the passengers. 

The fire soon spread throughout the bus and gutted it completely.“The bus was conducting a trip from Attingal to Thiruvananthapuram via Chirayinkeezhu. We got a call regarding the fire by 11.30 am,”said an officer of the Fire and Rescue Service. “Fire and Rescue units from Varkala and Attingal were sent to the area and they put out the fire,” he said. The Chirayinkeezhu police have registered a case in connection with the incident.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A file image of an Indian farmer carrying wheat crop harvested from a field, used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW| Heat may affect India's wheat production, quality: FCI chief
Indian Army soldiers stand next to a M777 Ultra Lightweight Howitzer positioned at along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh. (File Photo | AFP)
India accounts for 11 per cent share of total global arms imports: Report
A file photo of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (L) and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra may lose another big-ticket project soon
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Rise in hiring of contractual teachers in Kendriya Vidyalayas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp