Lucky escape for passengers as moving KSRTC bus catches fire in Chirayinkeezhu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A KSRTC bus belonging to Attingal depot was gutted in fire while it was conducting service to Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. The fire erupted when the bus reached Kattadimukku near Chirayinkeezhu by 11.20 am.

The Fire and Rescue Services crew of Attingal unit said there were 39 passengers on board when the fire erupted. None of the passengers were injured. Short-circuit could have ignited the sparks, they said. The fire was first spotted in the radiator. The driver immediately pulled over the vehicle and evacuated the passengers.

The fire soon spread throughout the bus and gutted it completely.“The bus was conducting a trip from Attingal to Thiruvananthapuram via Chirayinkeezhu. We got a call regarding the fire by 11.30 am,”said an officer of the Fire and Rescue Service. “Fire and Rescue units from Varkala and Attingal were sent to the area and they put out the fire,” he said. The Chirayinkeezhu police have registered a case in connection with the incident.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A KSRTC bus belonging to Attingal depot was gutted in fire while it was conducting service to Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. The fire erupted when the bus reached Kattadimukku near Chirayinkeezhu by 11.20 am. The Fire and Rescue Services crew of Attingal unit said there were 39 passengers on board when the fire erupted. None of the passengers were injured. Short-circuit could have ignited the sparks, they said. The fire was first spotted in the radiator. The driver immediately pulled over the vehicle and evacuated the passengers. The fire soon spread throughout the bus and gutted it completely.“The bus was conducting a trip from Attingal to Thiruvananthapuram via Chirayinkeezhu. We got a call regarding the fire by 11.30 am,”said an officer of the Fire and Rescue Service. “Fire and Rescue units from Varkala and Attingal were sent to the area and they put out the fire,” he said. The Chirayinkeezhu police have registered a case in connection with the incident.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });